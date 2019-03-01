Amid the rising tension between India and Pakistan, Navjot Singh Sidhu was brutally criticised over his comment on Pulwama terror attack which claimed the lives of 40 CRPF jawans. Following the uproar against Sidhu over his remark, people on social media had been demanding his removal from The Kapil Sharma Show and was eventually replaced by Archana Puran Singh as the co-host of Kapil Sharma's comedy show. But it looks like Sidhu is all set to return to the show soon once the dust has settled.

According to a report in Dainik Bhaskar, the agreement between Sidhu and Sony TV has not ended yet and the channel along with the show's producer Salman Khan are waiting for matters to calm down so that they can bring him back on the show. The channel has reportedly asked Kapil Sharma and his team refrain from commenting on the controversy.

The report also says that Archana Puran Singh, who has been brought as a replacement to Sidhu, has signed The Kapil Sharma Show for only 20 episodes considering her long association with the channel.

A couple of days ago, Sidhu mocked the trolls by sharing Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's quote following the air strikes that were carried by the Indian Air Force on JeM terror camps in Balakot. Sharing an image of Swaraj's statement which reads, "The fight is not with Pakistan, but with terror establishments", Sidhu tweeted, "Kyun Bhakhto ?? कयूं भक्तो ??" asking those who ran hate campaign against him for the similar comment he made on the Pulwama attack.

A few days ago, Federation of Western India Cine Employees decided to ban the former crickter from entering in Mumbai's Film City premises to shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show.

It now remains to be seen if the temporary suspension on Sidhu would be lifted soon or not in the days to come.