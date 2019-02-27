Navjot Singh Sindu, who had found himself at the centre of heavy criticism when he spoke about the dastardly terrorist attack in Pulwama, has now mocked the trolls by sharing Union External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj's quote following the air strikes that were carried by the Indian Air Force on JeM terror camps in Balakot.

Swaraj, in an all-party meeting called by the government on Tuesday evening, had said, "The fight is not with Pakistan, but with terror establishments." Sharing an image of Swaraj's statement, Sidhu tweeted, "Kyun Bhakhto ?? कयूं भक्तो ??" asking those who ran hate campaign against him over his comment on the Pulwama attack which claimed the lives of atleast 40 CRPF jawans on Thursday (February 14) evoking widespread condemnation and calls for action against Pakistan.

Though Sidhu condemned the terror attack on the CRPF convoy, he said that the entire nation (Pakistan) could not be blamed for the actions of a handful people. Twitter users who were fuming over Punjab cabinet Minister, demanded his removal from The Kapil Sharma Show and had even started trending hashtags like 'UnSubscribeSonyTV', 'BoycottSidhu' and 'BoycottKapilSharmaShow'.

A few days ago, Federation of Western India Cine Employees decided to ban the former crickter from entering in Mumbai's Film City premises to shoot for The Kapil Sharma Show. Archana Puran Singh had said that though she has shot two episodes on February 9 and 13, she hasn't been approached to replace Sidhu permanently. She was seen as the co-host on Sunday's episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

On a related note, opposition leaders on Monday hailed the Indian attack on a terrorist camp deep into Pakistan, congratulating the Indian Air Force which carried out the strike at Jaish-e-Mohammed's (JeM) biggest training camp at Balakot in Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa province.

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj, who briefed the leaders about the strike at an all-party meeting here, also informed them about her conversations with her counterparts about the strike.

The Indian Air Force action came 12 days after a JeM suicide bomber killed 40 Central Reserve Police Force troopers at Pulwama in Jammu and Kashmir on February 14.

(With IANS Inputs)