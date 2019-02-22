It looks like there's no end to troubles for Navjot Singh Sidhu over his comments on Pulwama attack in which 45 CRPF jawans were martyred in a dastardly suicide bomb attack. Irked Twitter users had been demanding Sidhu's ouster from The Kapil Sharma Show and Federation of Western India Cine Employees have decided to ban the former crickter from entering in Mumbai's Film City premises.

According to DNA, the Federation, which had recently said that Indian filmmakers must not work with Pakistani artistes and must not even release their films in Pakistan, said on Thursday in a letter that to the Film City's managing director that Sidhu "should be banned from entering the premises of the Film City and should not be allowed to shoot in the studios that are situated inside its premises."

The All Indian Cine Workers Association (AICWA) on Monday announced a ban on Pakistani artistes in the country, saying they will resort to strong action against anyone who collaborates with talent from Pakistan.

In a notice undersigned by Ronak Suresh Jain, General Secretary, AICWA, it said: "All Indian Cine Workers Association strongly condemns brutal terrorist attack on our soldiers at Pulwama district in Jammu and Kashmir. Our heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. AICWA stands with nation in confronting such terror and inhumanity.

Following the uproar against Navjot Singh Sidhu over his remark on the Pulwama attack, people on social media had started trending hashtags like '#BoycottSidhu', '#BoycottKapilSharmaShow' and '#UnsubscribeSonyTV' as a sign of protest to remove him from The Kapil Sharma Show. But when Kapil Sharma strongly reacted on the matter saying that to these social media campaigns are digressing the attention of the youth from the main topic, the comedian wasn't spared either.

While Kapil has taken a firm stand against sacking of Sidhu from The Kapil Sharma Show, Sumona Chakravarti, Bharti Singh, Archana Puran Singh and even Sidhu is clueless about being replaced on the comedy show.