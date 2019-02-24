It seems that the love the audience has for Kapil Sharma and his show is bigger than the ongoing controversy revolving around Navjot Singh Sidhu and his statement on the Pulwama attack martyrs. And the result is evident in the latest TRP reports, where the Kapil Sharma show has escalated from the third to the second position.

"For a handful of people, can you blame the entire nation and can you blame an individual? It (the attack) is a cowardly act and I condemn it firmly. Violence is always condemnable and those who did it must be punished," Sidhu had said. Sidhu's comments didn't go down well with the makers of the show and Twitterati who demanded his immediate ouster from the show. Hashtags like #UnSubscribeSonyTV, #sacksidhu kept on trending for days at length. Kapil Sharma too had come out strongly in support of Navjot Singh Sidhu. Supporting Sidhu, he had said that there should be a solid answer to this and these small things like someone should be banned and Sidhu should be sacked from the show should not be given importance. Following which Twitterati demanded his ouster from the show as well.

But, now it seems, none of it could take a toll on the viewership of the show. Kapil Sharma show has placed itself at the second spot. While the first spot has again been reserved by Khatron Ke Khiladi 9.

Naagin 3 has taken the third position followed by dance reality show Super Dancer at the fourth spot. Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata and Kundali Bhagya have taken up the fifth and sixth spot respectively followed by Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashma and Tujhse Hai Raabta at the seventh and eighth spot.

Mythological show Radhakrishn and Kumkum Bhagya have taken up the ninth and tenth spot.