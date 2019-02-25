It was a laughter riot when the cast of Sonchiriya - Bhumi Pednekar and Sushant Singh Rajput - graced The Kapil Sharma Show on Sunday which saw Archana Puran Singh as co-host sans Navjot Singh Sidhu. And while Kapil Sharma was busy talking to Bhumi and Sushant about their upcoming film, he also fired some questions to Bhumi about her 2017 hit film Toilet - Ek Prem Katha opposite Akshay Kumar. And answering questions about open defecation, Bhumi said that she went to defecate in the open during the shooting of the film.

While joking about open defecation, Kapil Sharma asked Bhumi if she had ever been into the situation since her film Toilet - Ek Prem Katha was based on spreading awareness among people about the social issue. Bhumi, who was by then quite embarassed and refrained from answering the question, Kapil further prodded her to speak her mind. To which, an embarassed Bhumi said that she once went to defecate in the open with other women in the village to live the experience that would help her understand the problem and get into the skin of her character.

Bhumi also stressed on the fact that open defecation is a serious issue that needs necessary measures to make the country free from the social issue.

Though Kapil kept joking about how people do open-air conferences and make big decisions about their business plans and marriage proposals while defecating in the open, the comedian also agreed that our nation needs to be free from open defecation.

On a related note, Sonchiriya is all set to release in this week. The cast and crew are on a promotional spree and are promoting the film on social media as well as through events and promotional activities. Shot in real locations in the valleys of Madhya Pradesh, Sonchiriya brings to screen the era of dacoits as they were prevailing in their glory post-independence. Starring Sushant Singh Rajput, Bhumi Pednekar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ranvir Shorey, and Ashutosh Rana in lead roles, Sonchiriya presents tale set in the years of dacoits.