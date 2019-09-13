And it's that time of the month again. After a long wait, the latest TRP report for the week gone by is finally here. And the audience can see a massive upheaval in the race of the shows trying to get to the top position.

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai: To begin with, at the top spot we have Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai. The show was at the top spot last week too with 3.5 points. The Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi starrer has been at the top for several weeks now and growing stronger viewership and fan following with each passing day. The show recently completed 3000 episodes and producer Rajan Shahi thanked the fans of Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi for it.

Kumkum Bhagya: While last week the show was not even featured in the top five spot; this week the show has bagged the second spot. Kundali Bhagya, which had bagged the second spot last week with 3 points, is out of the top five race this week.

The Kapil Sharma Show: The Kapil Sharma Show has had an unpredictable journey so far. While on some weeks the show enters the top five, there are many weeks where the show doesn't even feature in the top ten. Despite the ups and downs in the TRP race, the show has been loved immensely by the audience. The Kapil Sharma Show was at the fourth position last week with 2.8 points.

Kaun Banega Crorepati 11: Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 has landed at the fourth spot this week. The Amitabh Bachchan starrer reality quiz show, which has been running for over a decade now, continues to grab the audience's attention and interest till today. The show appeared in the top five in its debut week and was at the fifth spot last week. Amitabh Bachchan's fan following and the loyalty of his fans could be cited as the reason behind the show being so popular even after almost a decade.

Superstar Singer: Reality singing show - Superstar Singer - has landed itself at the fifth spot in this week's TRP chart.