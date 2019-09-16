It has been over a year since Sunil Grover walked out of Kapil Sharma's show. But fans and audience have not been able to forget his hilarious presence. His various get-ups, his fabulous dialogue delivery, his punch-lines and his hysterical dance moves; audience still miss Grover's powerful impact on the show.

While Krushna Abhishek and Bharti Singh have tried to fill in the gap, they have created a new space for themselves in the show. Every month we hear about Grover's return and looks like our prayers are finally going to be answered. Sunil Grover's latest cryptic tweet, where he has reminded everyone of his famous dialogue from the show that her husband does not love her anymore, has made netizens believe that at last, Sunil Grover would be back on the show.

Grover wrote on Twitter, "Everything is going to come. Nothing is going to stay forever . So Just have gratitude. That is the key. And yes, laugh a lot. baaki ... mere husband mujhko..."

Kapil Sharma had opened up about his fight with Sunil Grover on Arbaaz Khan's YouTube show – Pinch. Talking about his fight with Sunil, where he was accused of allegedly throwing a shoe at him, Kapil had said, "Logo ne kaha ki joota mara tha, kisi ne kaha team ne mere aane se pehle khana kha liya tha aur mai uske kaaran gusa ho gaya. Aapko meri shakal dekh ke lagta hai kya? Ye sab cheezein mangarhant hain. Na to Sunil ne kabhi kaha ki maine ye bola na hi maine bola. Koi third person ki baat sun kar chautha panchwa aadmi react kar raha hai. Matlab mere baare me likh rahe ho ek baar mujhse to baat kar lo."

Well, we hope that the most popular and iconic duo of the comedy circuit in the country come together once again.