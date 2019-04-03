The King of Comedy, Kapil Sharma, recently graced Arbaaz Khan's YouTube show – Pinch – where he not only tickled our funny bones but also made many candid revelations. It was interesting to see the man who puts everyone in a spot on his show, being under the spotlight himself.

From Ali Asgar quitting his show, his infamous fight with Sunil Grover to him tweeting to the PM complaining about tax; Kapil opened up on a lot of topics in a no holds barred conversation. Talking about his fight with Sunil where he was accused of allegedly throwing a shoe at him, Kapil said, "Logo ne kaha ki joota mara tha, kisi ne kaha team ne mere aane se pehle khana kha liya tha aur mai uske kaaran gusa ho gaya. Aapko meri shakal dekh ke lagta hai kya? Ye sab cheezein mangarhant hain. Na to Sunil ne kabhi kaha ki maine ye bola na hi maine bola. Koi third person ki baat sun kar chautha panchwa aadmi react kar raha hai. Matlab mere baare me likh rahe ho ek baar mujhse to baat kar lo."

On the show, Kapil Sharma also spilled the beans on his tweet to PM Modi. He said, "Koi subah uthkar 5 baje PM ko tweet karta hai to seedhi se baat hai, ya to wo bahut dukhi hai ya to usne sharab pee rakhi hai."

In 2016, Kapil Sharma had tweeted to Modi, "I am paying 15 cr income tax from last 5 year n still i have to pay 5 lacs bribe to BMC office for making my office." His next tweet was also directed at the PM, he wrote: "Yeh hain aapke achhe din ? @narendramodi."

The show which airs on YouTube focuses on celebs, their social media interactions, trolls and trolling.