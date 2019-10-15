It was an evening of fun, laughter and happiness at Ginni Chatrath's baby shower arranged by Kapil Sharma. Close family members and friends were seen enjoying the event and posing for photos. Ginni Chatrath looked delightful in a beautiful pink attire which complimented her pregnancy glow.

Kapil Sharma too looked quite happy and happily posed for selfies and photos. Kapil's co-actor from Kapil Sharma Show, Krushna Abhishek joined the event with his talented wife Kashmera Shah. Mahhi Vij, who recently gave birth to a beautiful daughter – Tara – was also seen having a good time at the event. Bharti Singh also joined the party and the pictures reveal that she also had an amazing time there.

"When you are famous and are unmarried, you feel lonely when you go back home, but now that I am married, I have so much to look forward to. My mother also now spends a lot of time with us and hence we support each other. I have a connection with my mother, when I am in my low phase, she feels low as well and vica versa. Frankly speaking, what will I prepare for? I have no idea about this experience but my entire family is very excited. We are waiting for the new member in the family, be it a baby boy and girl. In terms of preparations, Ginni and I are purchasing a few things and keeping it exciting. We right now don't know if we are purchasing for the boy or girl, hence we are purchasing general things like a pram etc," Kapil had told Pinkvilla.

According to a Mumbai Mirror report, in the upcoming days, Kapil is expected to shoot back-to-back with Akshay Kumar, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Sanon, Govinda, Rajkummar Rao, Mouni Roy, Bhumi Pednekar and Tapsee Pannu amongst others. The comedian is trying his best to shoot as many episodes as possible so that he gets to spend a lot of time with his baby and Ginni once their baby arrives.