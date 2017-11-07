Play
Tourists have used the flooded streets of Hue in Vietnam to stage a swimming race. The race, taking place outside the hostel the contestants are staying in, was to win a free night of accommodation.
Nov 7, 2017
Sports News
At a joint press conference with South Korean President Moon Jae-in, President Trump said he did not think increased gun control legislation would have made a difference in the church shooting in Sutherland Springs, Texas.
Nov 7, 2017
Trump says stricter gun laws are not the answer
West Ham United have appointed David Moyes as their manager following the sacking of Slaven Bilic, the Premier League club said on November 7. The former Everton managers stock has fallen considerably in recent years, following an unsuccessful spell at Spanish side Real Sociedad and an ill-fated stint as Alex Fergusons successor at Manchester United in 2013-14. This has left some West Ham not happy at the new signing.
Nov 7, 2017
David Moyes takes West Ham hot seat and people arent happy
Becky Lynch vs James Ellsworth live streaming: Watch WWE woman vs man match
India bowlers shine as hosts edge New Zealand by six runs to win T20I series
The former Bollywood rumoured couple are keen on sizzling the JLN Stadium Kochi on November 17 before Kerala Blasters take on ATK.
Nov 7, 2017
ISL 2017 opening ceremony: Tiger Zinda Hai stars Salman Khan, Katrina Kaif to perform
Roger Federer will be facing Andy Murray for the first time in Scotland.
Nov 7, 2017
Roger Federer vs Andy Murray LIVE tennis streaming: Watch exhibition match online
Mary Kom boxing final live streaming: Match time, schedule of Asian Championship 2017
The inaugural edition of Next Gen ATP Finals, involving eight top players under 21 years of age, will begin in Milan from November 7. Check out how to watch the tournament live
Nov 7, 2017
Next Gen ATP Finals 2017: Live streaming, TV listings, schedule & new rules
India will need an all-round display from their players to beat New Zealand in the third and final T20I of the series.
Nov 7, 2017
India vs New Zealand 3rd T20I live cricket streaming: Watch Ind vs NZ match live on TV, Online
Jose Mourinho still hasn't completed his three-year contract at Manchester United. Despite that, his representatives are talking with PSG.
Nov 7, 2017
Mourinho to PSG a done deal? Initial steps are already being taken
Sreesanth added he was disappointed with the two legendary cricketers, who had snubbed him during desperate times after he was arrested in connection with the IPL spot-fixing scandal in 2013.
Nov 7, 2017
Sreesanth REVEALS MS Dhoni ignored emotional messages, denied help in desperate times
Unbelievable: Ahead of Ashes 2017, Mitchell Starc creates history with two hat-tricks in one match
National Badminton Championships semi-finals live streaming: Watch Sindhu, Saina & Srikanth matches on TV, online
Bangladesh Premier League (BPL 2017) live streaming: Watch Sylhet Sixers vs Rajshahi Kings live on TV, Online
