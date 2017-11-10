Sports News

Referee saves soccer players life

Referee Bruno Maric saved the life of a soccer player. Zvonimir Filipovic was knocked unconscious during a match in Croatia. Maric rushed to save Filipovic when he started to choke on his own tongue.  Nov 10, 2017
