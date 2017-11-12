Sports News
After Virat Kohli and Ravi Shastri backing, 'proud' MS Dhoni hits his critics for a six
Republic of Ireland football legend Robbie Keane has been one of the stars for ATK in their preseason tour of Dubai.
Nov 11, 2017
ISL 2017: Robbie Keane doubtful for Kerala Blasters vs ATK match on Nov 17
Chung Hyeon vs Andrey Rublev, ATP Next Gen Finals title match: Live streaming, TV coverage & start time
ISL 2017: FC Pune City home match tickets up for sale; season pass starts at Rs 1245
ATP World Tour Finals 2017: Live streaming, global TV listings, schedule & group preview
Veteran USA goalie Hope Solo REVEALS how Blatter groped her
UFC debut set for Indian MMA fighter Bharat Khandare: Watch his fight videos
Mohammad Azharuddin wants the tainted pacer, who is involved in a legal battle with the BCCI, to be patient and wait for his opportunity.
Nov 11, 2017
Former India captain backs 'talented' Sreesanth to make international comeback
Like Hardik Pandya, will BCCI give rest to India captain Virat Kohli during Sri Lanka series?
Court-appointed DDCA administrator Justice Vikramajit Sen has revealed how some of the government departments in Delhi used "unfortunate tactics" to get free passes for the first T20I between India and New Zealand at Feroz Shah Kotla on November 1.
Nov 11, 2017
Ashish Nehra farewell T20I: Players' kitchen was locked, Bishan Singh Bedi made to wait; here's why
Kidambi Srikanth to miss China Open 2017; BAI to blame for in-form shuttler's injury?
ISL 2017: Iain Hume says ISL now a proper league; Coaches and players relishing extended format
Forget Ashes, an India-Pakistan bilateral cricket series is more interesting, says Wasim Akram
The international football friendly takes place at the Wembley Stadium on Friday November 10.
Nov 10, 2017
England vs Germany November 2017 live streaming: Match time, TV info, football scores
