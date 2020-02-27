The Indian women's cricket team is bursting with batting talent. There are the two superstars in Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana as well as two hugely talented youngsters in Jemimah Rodrigues and Shafali Verma. While they all are a treat to watch when they are batting at their best, Rodrigues is a rockstar off the field too!

On the sidelines of the ongoing WorldT20 tournament in Australia, where the Indian team has registered three victories in a row, Jemimah Rodrigues, a very vivacious girl, decided to let her hair down and groove along with one of the security personnel inside the stadium. You can't help but be impressed with the vibrancy and the cheerfulness of the 19-year old batswoman.

The security guard too, the International Cricket Council's (ICC) Twitter handle informs us was off duty at the time. But she certainly didn't miss the opportunity to shake a leg with one of the most exciting female cricketers in the world right now and cracked the moves with as much gusto as her famous partner.

On the field, the Indian team seems to be on a role in the biennial event. They started the tournament with a great victory over the hosts when they defended a small total. This was then followed up with another similar victory over Bangladesh. Earlier today, the Indian eves clinched a thrilling win against New Zealand and booked their spots in the semi-final stage.

Rodrigues is yet to star with the bat in this tournament. However, with the form of the Indian team as a whole looking very good and the teenager seeming to be in great spirits, one can be very optimistic about the future. Perhaps, Jemimah would star in the semis or, if they qualify, the finals. She would then be joined by many others in her dancing celebrations.