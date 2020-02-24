President of USA Donald Trump is on a 2-day visit to India and it started with a grand event in the famous Motera Stadium of Ahmedabad where POTUS addressed a massive gathering of people along with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The US President gave a speech where he talked about various things ranging from security to culture.

In his bid to appeal to his Indian audience, President Trump also made several references to the pop culture of India, referring to iconic Bollywood movies Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge and Sholay. Since he was in a cricket stadium, there was bound to be a mention of India's most popular sport and its stars.

The US President referred to, amidst great applause, two of the most famous Indian cricketers of the modern era – Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli. However, it was his pronunciation of Tendulkar's name that became a topic of discussion on social media. President Trump referred to the Master Blaster as 'Soochin Tendulkar.'

While Indian Twitterati was having a field day over this minor incident, even cricket's governing body – International Cricket Council (ICC) – jumped into the discussion and shared a light-hearted tweet making fun of POTUS's mispronunciation of the Indian legend's name.

The tweet has a video of the CMS of a website saving the spelling 'Soochin' to its database. The tweet also tries to explain how the name Sachin has gone through several modifications in its pronunciation over the years. From Sachin to Suchin to Satchin and so on.

While the Tweet doesn't directly mention the President of United States or even the incident, it won't be hard for people on Twitter to figure out what it is referring to. It's unlikely though, that President Trump would take cognizance of this tweet as he, like most Americans, is probably not familiar with cricket and, of course, it's governing body.

Virat Kohli, on the other hand, had his name pronounced rightly by the most powerful man in the world. However, that probably won't be enough to cheer the current India captain as, earlier in the day, his team suffered a 10-wicket loss to New Zealand in the first of a two-Test series between the home side and India.

This was India's first loss in the ongoing World Test Championship and, considering the magnitude of the loss, a rather deflating one. This was also India's first loss in a Test match since the Perth Test of December 2018. Due to this, India now have no chance of winning this series. However, for the sake of pride, they will try to win the next Test and level it.