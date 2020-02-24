As viewers tuned in to watch US President Donald Trump's address to India, many couldn't help but notice the President mispronouncing "Swami Vivekananda". The 45th president seemed to struggle with the intricacies of his elaborate speech.

Over the years, it has been observed that every time Trump gives his 'speech', it is an out and out certainty that the man will produce some of the finest mispronunciation the world has ever seen.

Trump touched upon several important aspects of India's history. From quoting Swami Vivekananda to mentioning India's batting greats Sachin Tendulkar and Virat Kohli, Trump received thunderous applause for his speech at the Motera Stadium in Ahmedabad on Monday, February 24.

Here are the words that Trump struggled to pronounce:

Soochin Tendulkar (Sachin Tendulkar) Cheewallah (Chaiwallah) Shojay (Sholay) The Vestas (The Vedas) Swami Vivekamanan (Swami Vivekananda)

Twitter roasts Trump for mispronouncing

"close enough dude. A for effort!" wrote one Twitter user.

"Still better than Rahul Gandhi," wrote another user.

"he almost did it Swami VIVEK....amumununde," wrote the third one.

"He rightly mentioned Islamic radical terrorism and that's more important," the other one wrote.

"Rahul Gandhi moment for trump," wrote another.

Trump's India visit

US President Donald Trump and First Lady Melania Trump landed in Ahmedabad at around 12 pm today. Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcome the US President with a hug at the Ahmedabad airport. PM Modi also greeted Trump's daughter, Ivanka Trump and her husband Jared Kushner upon their arrival in Ahmedabad.

Trump took a brief halt of 15 minutes at Sabarmati Ashram during his roadshow from International Airport to the world's largest cricket stadium as the place was the epicentre of the country's freedom struggle during Mahatma Gandhi's 13 years' stay there between 1917 and 1930.

The President and First Lady will spend the first day of the trip in Ahmedabad and Agra before moving to the national capital for the official reception and bilateral talks.