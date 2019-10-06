In what has to be one of the most unique celebrations of a cricketing achievement of a player by his or her teammates, Harmanpreet Kaur, the captain of the Indian women's T20 team and one of the finest batswomen in the world, was given a unique rap-style musical tribute by two of her teammates – Harleen Deol and Jemimah Rodrigues.

In a video shared on Twitter by Rodrigues, Deol is seen wearing a hoodie and singing a rap song, apparently penned by them, to celebrate the achievements of Harmanpreet after she completed 100 appearances in international T20 matches.

Jemimah, who seems to possess a quick wit, gave herself and her colleague hip-hop style names as well. "Congratulations on your 100th T20i cap @ImHarmanpreet. Here's a small tribute for you from Big Harry ft. Lil' J. #HarmanpreetThor"

Big Harry, obviously referring to Harleen and Lil' J being none other than Rodrigues. Their senior colleague and teammate was impressed by this act and tweeted about it. "Thank you little ones. It indeed is a pleasure to have you all do this for me," Harmanpreet wrote.

Looking at the swag and the confidence shown by the two ladies in their rap video, one wonders whether a parallel career in hip-hop music is in store for them.