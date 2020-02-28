WWE legend The Undertaker made an expected return to action in WWE when he came out to take on AJ Styles in a gauntlet match for the newly conceptualized Tuwaiq Trophy at the WWE Super Showdown in Saudi Arabia. The Deadman had bene spotted at the Riyadh Airport ahead of the event which was a clear sign that he would be there at this special event.

The Super Showdown is the latest in a series of special events that the WWE is having in Saudi Arabia as part of an agreement with the government of that country. Last year also, the Deadman participated in this event when he faced Goldberg in a clash between two legends. However, that match turned out to be a disaster as both wrestlers botched many moves.

Possibly keeping in mind that the Phenom is no longer at an age and in a condition where he could carry himself in a match of longer duration, WWE made this contest between Undertaker and AJ Styles as a squash match. The Deadman came out and only used one move – his trademark Chokeslam to pin Styles and win the match.

In fact, he didn't even take off his famous dark attire, not even his customary hat, before delivering the chokeslam. This is another sign that the future Hall of Famer is no longer in a condition to compete in a match of longer duration. This is something that the WWE have to keep in mind and should probably stop making the legendary wrestler compete in such matches.

Later in the show, the man Undertaker faced last year in Saudi Arabia – Goldberg would also be in action against The Fiend Bray Wyatt. Since Goldberg too is of an advanced age and rarely competes in matches that last long, it would be interesting to see how that match unfolds. With The Fiend being built up as a near-supernatural character, it wouldn't be wise for the company to show him getting squashed like Styles.

While Taker officially won the Tuwaiq Trophy, being in his imperious character, he didn't even pick up the actual trophy and walked off in his usual style. With WrestleMania season fast approaching, the question of whether Undertaker would be in action at the event where he once had a 23-0 record would be raised.

Last year, the former World Champion was absent from WWE's biggest annual event – the first time since 2000 that he didn't show up at WrestleMania. Later in the year, he signed up with WWE again thanks to a lucrative contract. How his future would pan out can only be guessed.