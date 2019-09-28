In 2005, WWE held its annual showpiece event Wrestlemania 21 in the home of Hollywood – Los Angeles, California. Not surprisingly, the corporation decided to lace its promotions of the event with a Hollywoodian theme.

Among other things that the company did in publicising their biggest show of the year was producing promotional ads featuring leading WWE stars and figures of the time re-enacting some of the most iconic movie scenes.

Almost all the biggest WWE stars starred in these videos and those who watched them would certainly have fond memories of it. They were funny and showed the imitation skills of WWE personalities. Let's take a look at the most prominent videos from this collection.

Undertaker channels his Clint Eastwood

One rarely sees The Undertaker outside his character. In the era when this event took place, The Deadman was even more of an elusive figure. But for once, he shed his deeply entrenched and popular character in front of the cameras and assumed another one – that which was played by Clint Eastwood in 'Dirty Harry.' Watching Taker utter the famous line – "Do you feel lucky, punk?" was a unique experience.

Triple H dons Mel Gibson's role from 'Braveheart'

The Game lost his World Heavyweight Title at Wrestlemania 21 to Batista. But before that, he starred in the parody of one of Mel Gibson's intense scenes from 'Braveheart.' Nature Boy Ric Flair also makes an appearance in the video when it takes a comical turn.

Eddie Guerrero and Booker T in 'Pulp Fiction' spoof

The characters of Eddie Guerrero and Booker T in WWE often had a comical edge to it. So, it was quite funny to see them take on the characters of John Travolta and Samuel L Jackson from the movie 'Pulp Fiction.'

John Cena and JBL in 'A Few Good Men' parody

John Bradshaw Layfield had a many-months long stint as the WWE Champion coming into Wrestlemania 21. At this event, the title changed hands as he lost to John Cena in what would be the first time the latter became a world champion. But before their match, the two man quite brilliantly re-enacted the iconic scene from 'A Few Good Men' involving the famous exchange between Tom Cruise and Jack Nicholson.

'Basic Instinct' interrogation scene spoof

One of the funniest videos produced in this series was the one where a group of WWE stars performed a parody of the famous interrogation scene from 'Basic Instinct.' Stacey Kiebler was in the role of Sharon Stone's character while Chris Benoit, Chris Jericho and Christian were the men interrogating her. The funniest part of the clip comes at the end when The Fabulous Moolah and Mae Young make their appearance.