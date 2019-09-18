One of the modern legends in professional wrestling, Chris Jericho has a charm. He knows how to engage the audience and this made him a top draw in the company. He made an appearance back in the 1990s and spent as long as 15 years with the company. He piled up a plethora of title with the WWE including and even became the first Undisputed WWF Champion. He got the better of Stone Cold Steve Austin and The Rock on the same night to claim the title.

However, after 15 glorious years, Jericho left the company. He went on to fight in the New Japan Pro Wrestling and was even crowned the first AEW world champion. In his final bout for WWE, Jericho faced Owens for the United States Championship. It needs to be mentioned here that the rivalry between Owens and Jericho was one of the highlights of Monday Night Raw.

Jericho spoke about his time on Mature Audiences Mayhem

Recalling his time Jericho revealed on Mature Audiences Mayhem podcast that the placement of the match was the biggest reason why he decided to quit WWE for good.

"We were best friends, and all the dastardly stuff we were doing until he turned on me at 'The Festival of Friendship.' Then, we had this big WrestleMania match - the confrontation. Originally, that was going to be the main event for the world title. Kevin Owens was the champion and I was going to beat him in the main event of WrestleMania as a babyface," Jericho said on the podcast.

Explaining the sequence of events further, Jericho went on to explain how the matches were changed in order to pit him against Owens. "And not only did they take us out of the main event - and, once again, just because I was told I have no right to it and things change all the time, I'm a big boy, I can handle it. But to take us from the main event slot and then move us to the 2nd match on the card on a card that has 12 matches on it? I was like, that's a f--king insult," he was visible in his anger.

He explains how he realised that by moving them to the second match was the tipping point and this was when he finally decided to quit the company.