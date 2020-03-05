On Thursday, the Indian women's cricket team won a spot in the final of the World T20 tournament that is in progress in Australia. But their success came in very peculiar circumstances. The semi-final that they had to play against England got rained off and, as per the rules of the tournament, the Indian team progressed due to having won all their previous matches in this tournament.

The rules for the tournament were so strange that not even a reserve day was available for the semis. As a result, while there was great joy among Indian cricket fans and supporters, there was also some dissatisfaction with the rules of ICC for this event. This mixed sentiment was expressed even by the first lady of Indian cricket and noted Bollywood actress Anushka Sharma.

Wife of Indian men's team's captain Virat Kohli, Anushka put out a very interesting tweet. "Rain played spoilsport when we all wanted to witness a great match and see our girls in blue qualify to the finals! But nonetheless, we will take this with both hands as well. Cannot wait for the 8th of March," she wrote on her timeline.

This tweet, is a pretty accurate representation of the sentiments of millions of cricket fans around India. Of course, they would be overjoyed at their team reaching the final of a major event like World T20. However, true sports fans always want their team to not have the easy way in achieving things. Like Anushka, others also would have loved to see the Indian team smash England in the semis.

But now that the semifinal has been washed out, there remains nothing to be done by the Indian team than to prepare for the finals. If they win the final, nobody is going to question their route to the trophy.

While Anushka was congratulating the Indian team, her husband was bound to do the same. He also tweeted his congrats to the Indian eves and wished them luck for the big match on March 8. "Congratulations to the Indian Women's team on qualifying for the T20 World Cup final. We are proud of you girls and wish you all the luck for the finals," Kohli said on Twitter."

Interestingly, Anushka will be playing the role of Jhulan Goswami, the former Indian fast bowler, in the latter's biopic. The promo for the movie has already been shot at the Eden Gardens. Cricket fans are waiting keenly for that movie.