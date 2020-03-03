Arjun Kapoor is known for his prankster attitude in Bollywood. From having fun on the sets to trolling and dropping hilarious comments on celebrities posts, we have seen the Mubarakaan actor goofing around his friends.

Recently, Zero movie actress Anushka Sharma was seen celebrating the completion of two years of her movie Pari and Arjun Kapoor couldn't control himself from passing a funny comment on the post.

Anushka shared a heartfelt post about her experience during Pari on her Instagram handle. On one of the pictures, where her hair is flipped downwards and she seems to be hanging outside the window, Arjun's reply will surely crack you up.

'You should try this hairdo again'

Commenting on the scary hairdo in the picture, 2 states actor suggested that Anushka should keep the same hairstyle, even now. Dropping a fun bomb her picture, Arjun wrote, "You should try this hairdo again...".

In her post, Anushka opened up about her life-changing experience while shooting for the movie, Pari. She wrote, "Pari made me set course towards an uncharted territory & I tried to entertain audiences with something unique."

"It was a genre-bending, intelligent horror film and it helped me push the envelope. It gave me the chance to explore myself in a genre & a character that I had never done before & had not seen many explore too. I'm thankful to the love & appreciation that the film received. #2YearsOfPari"

On the work front, Anushka Sharma was last seen in Aanand L Rai's 'Zero' alongside Shah Rukh Khan and Katrina Kaif in lead roles.

As per the sources, Anushka might be next seen in the biopic of the former captain of the Indian national women's cricket team, Jhulan Goswami. Inside pictures of Band Baaja Baraat fame with Goswami went viral on the internet.

In the viral pictures, Anushka and Jhulan are interacting with each other, allegedly at Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

While the actress can be seen donning an old team India jersey, Jhulan is wearing a dark blue jacket and jeans. Arjun Kapoor is right now busy shooting with Rakul Preet for their upcoming family comedy in Punjab.