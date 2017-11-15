Play
Virat Kohli could play five bowlers in the first Test against Sri Lanka, with the pitch at Eden Gardens expected to assist the pacers as well.
Nov 15, 2017
Sports News
Italy failed to qualify for the World Cup for the first time in 60 years after being held to a 0-0 home draw on 13 November by a defiant Sweden. Stockholm booked a place at next years tournament in Russia with a 1-0 aggregate win.
Nov 14, 2017
How many players can a team retain for IPl 2018? The decision has not been finalised, yet, but teams are already making plans and targeting players they want to retain.
Nov 14, 2017
Ibrahimovic suffered a career-threatening ACL injury at the age of 35 and everyone kind of thought that the end had come for the talismanic striker.
Nov 14, 2017
Agassi, who is currently working with Djokovic, said Nadal has a better claim to be called the GOAT. Read on for more.
Nov 14, 2017
However, Hardik Pandya had, earlier, also openly expressed his wish to leave Mumbai Indians and be part of the IPL 2018 auction pool.
Nov 14, 2017
