The love David Warner has for India is known all too well. The prolific left-handed batsman has been a big star of Indian Premier League (IPL) and, as the captain of Sunrisers Hyderabad, has been very successful both with the bat and as a leader. With this year's IPL postponed indefinitely, Warner, like most of the world, is sitting at home, but he is not sitting quietly.

On Sunday morning, Warner's Indian fans got to watch a delightful video uploaded by the stocky batsman on his social media handle. It features him and his very cute daughter Indi Rae doing something very unique and a bit crazy also. They are busting some dancing moves, to an Indian song – the famous 'Sheila ki Jawani.'

Indi is looking ultra-cute dressed in an Indian attire of yellow and red lehenga-choli – co-incidentally, the colours of the Sunrisers Hyderabad jersey also. While watching Indi's dance will melt your heart, her father steals the show with his own very unique dance moves. He even tries to shake his hips in a very passionate performance.

"Indi has asked to also do one for you guys! Please help me someone!!!!!!" the Australian cricketer wrote on his Instagram page while posting this video. Warner is known for sharing adorable videos of his daughters, especially Indi Rae who also seems to be quite a cricket fan. Some months ago, she was seen hitting a cricket ball and proclaiming herself 'Virat Kohli.'

Enjoying time off

Warner's period of enforced rest comes after a magnificent home season where he returned to form in a magnificent manner, pummeling Pakistan black and blue with hundreds, including a triple ton. This came after a forgettable Ashes series in England where he managed to get only one 50+ score in five Test matches and became a sitting duck for England's Stuart Broad.

The prolific Aussie batsman is married to Candice Warner and has three daughters – Ivy Mae, Indi Rae, and the youngest, Isla Rose. Isla was born last year in England when the Ashes series was underway.

Warner, along with Steve Smith, were banned for one year by Cricket Australia for their key role in the 'Sandpaper-gate' scandal which rocked the Aussie team. The duo returned to international cricket last year just prior to the World Cup. Both managed to perform well with the bat in the mega event but their team couldn't get past the semi-final, where they lost to eventual winners England.

Hopefully, once the current Corona Virus crisis is over, the cricket world can again enjoy the great batting feats of Warner.