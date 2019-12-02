The tour of England this year wasn't an easy time for David Warner on the field. While his performance during the World Cup was alright, the Ashes series was a hellish experience. However, the opening batsman had reason to celebrate off the field. His wife gave birth to their third daughter during the summer.

The older daughters of Warner seem to have already gained a love for the game. Some time ago, the Aussie opener shared a charming video of his eldest daughter Ivy Mae Warner batting and pretending to be Virat Kohli.

The two older daughters of Warner were present during the second Test between Australia and Pakistan at Brisbane and were part of the celebrations when their daddy reached his various landmarks.

Host broadcaster Channel 7 decided to interview Ivy Mae and Indi after their father got to his double century. The two little girls looked a bit shy, certainly not as exuberant as they usually are. Still, their interaction with Channel 7's interviewer was utterly cute.

Check out the video here: