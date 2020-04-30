Veteran Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor took his last breath on Thursday, April 30, at the age of 67 at the HN Reliance Hospital in Mumbai. On Wednesday night, he was admitted there due to breathing difficulties.

Amitabh Bachchan was the first person to tweet about Rishi Kapoor's demise on Twitter.

Taking to Twitter, Big B said, "T 3517 - He's GONE .. ! Rishi Kapoor .. gone .. just passed away .. I am destroyed !"

After the news broke out, Rishi Kapoor's fans from all across the world, including Indian cricket fraternity, have taken to social media to mourn the demise of the ace actor.

Cricketers pay last respects

India skipper Virat Kohli condoled the death of the actor in his tweet. He wrote, "This is unreal and unbelievable. Yesterday Irrfan Khan and today Rishi Kapoor ji. It's hard to accept this as a legend passes away today. My condolences to the family and may his soul rest in peace."

Indian cricket coach Ravi Shastri took to Twitter saying, "Shocking to say the least. Never a dull moment with Rishi Kapoor around. A laugh a minute. My prayers and thoughts are with Neetu ji, Ranbir and Riddhima. God bless his soul."

Shikhar Dhawan wrote, "It's shocking to hear about the sudden demise of Rishi Kapoor ji. My heartfelt condolences to his family and friends. May his soul rest in peace."

Rishi Kapoor's last Bollywood film was the 2018 film 102 Not Out alongside Amitabh Bachchan. The actor is survived by wife Neetu Kapoor, son Ranbir Kapoor, and daughter Riddhima Kapoor Sahni.