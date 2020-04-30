The shocking news of the death of two powerhouse performers, Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor, in less than 24 hours, has sent shockwaves not just over the film fraternity but also the entire country. As the world was unable to come in terms with the death of Irrfan Khan, today on April 30 the country again woke up to the heartbreaking news of Rishi Kapoor breathing his last in Mumbai.

Rishi Kapoor died at 67 after a two-year-long battle with leukaemia and Irrfan Khan died at 53 due to colon infection, he was also battling neuroendocrine tumour since 2018.

Rishi Kapoor and Irrfan Khan: 'Two legends in one frame'

Unable to get over the shock, netizens with a heavy heart posted a picture of the two actors together which has taken the social media by storm to emphasis the fact that the two legendary actors passed away a day apart and how the era has to an end.

Previously, the two have shared the screen in D-Day (2013) Nikkhil Advani's acclaimed film which also starred Huma Qureshi and Arjun Rampal. In the picture, the two actors are seen sitting in the backseat of a car.

In D-Day, Rishi Kapoor played Iqbal Seth Aka Goldman, based on the role Dawood Ibrahim and Irrfan played Wali Khan, RAW intelligence officer who manages to capture the gangster from Pakistan and brings him to India.

Kapoor family issues official statement

Our dear Rishi Kapoor passed away peacefully at 8:45 am IST in hospital today after a two-year battle with leukaemia. The doctors and medical staff at the hospital said he kept them entertained to the last.

He remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest right through two years of treatment across two continents. Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him.

He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears.

In this hour of personal loss, we also recognise the world is going through a very difficult and troubled time. There are numerous restrictions around movement and gathering in public. We would like to request all his fans and well-wishers and friends of the family to please respect the laws that are in force."

