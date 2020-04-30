Actor Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67 in Mumbai after being admitted early in the morning facing breathing difficulties. The actor's brother Randhir Kapoor confirmed to a leading media house about the news of the demise.

Colleagues and politicians have begun expressing their grief and condolences over the death on Twitter. The passing of Rishi Kapoor comes as a shock soon after Bollywood was hit by the huge loss of Irrfan Khan yesterday.

Rishi Kapoor passes away at 67 in Mumbai

Rishi Kapoor was admitted to Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital in Mumbai after facing breathing complications. The actor's demise came as a massive shock to Bollywood which lost another fine actor Irrfan Khan. Rishi Kapoor's brother Randhir confirmed the demise to Hindustan Times.

Randhir Kapoor had confirmed the actor's hospitalisation early this morning. The veteran actor's wife Neetu Kapoor was by his side. Rishi Kapoor returned in September 2019 after a battle with Cancer. His death came as a shock to many in the industry who were close to him.

Actor Amitabh Bachchan who has worked with the actor in 102 Not Out tweeted his grief over the loss:

Politician Rahul Gandhi also tweeted about the actor's passing:

This is a terrible week for Indian cinema, with the passing of another legend, actor Rishi Kapoor. A wonderful actor, with a huge fan following across generations, he will be greatly missed. My condolences to his family, friends & fans all over the world, at this time of grief. — Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) April 30, 2020

The whole industry is mourning the loss of an incredible actor. There will never be another like him and his legacy will live on.