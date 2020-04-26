Koffee with Karan is known more for the conversations had over coffee than any form of coffee at all. Karan Johar's show on many occasions has proved to be an expensive affair for his guests. There are some who've had it worse though, like Hardik Pandya.

In a live chat with Dinesh Karthik, he was reminded of the bitter memories from his Koffee with Karan episode. The after-effects it seems hasn't quite worn off as one would think. He let Dinesh know that he's off coffee for good now and it only took one time to ensure it.

Hardik Pandy recalls the bitter taste of his Koffee with Karan episode

Nobody is forgetting Hardik Pandya and KL Rahul's appearance on Koffee with Karan. And the two cricketers may not forget it for a lifetime. Karan Johar's show has left many celebrities scarred and neck-deep in controversy following what is meant to be a conversation with the Bollywood director-producer.

The episode left a huge mark on both KL Rahul and Hardik Pandya who were each fined Rs 20 Lakhs and were banned from playing matches. Pandya avoided making public appearances following the debacle over his sexist comments on the show.

Recently, the cricketer who has moved on since from the show sat down for a live chat with Dinesh Karthik amidst the lockdown on Instagram. Among other things, Dinesh Karthik pulled his colleague's leg asking fans to avoid asking controversial questions considering, "It's been a year since Hardik drank coffee."

Pandya responded saying he's given up coffee and has switched to Green tea, "I don't drink coffee, I drink green tea instead. I drank coffee only once and proved to be too expensive for me. I can bet that Starbucks would not have such an expensive coffee. Since then I stay away from coffee." Nobody can blame him, indeed he's got his fill for coffee that will last him a lifetime.