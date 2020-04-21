West Indian cricketer Dwayne Bravo is known for being flamboyant and lively both on and off the field. His song 'Champion' is a big hit and has become a symbol of not just his but the entire West Indian cricket fraternity's effervescence. Unfortunately, this year, the Indian fans haven't been able to watch the cricketer in action in the Indian Premier League (IPL) due to COVID-19.

But the exciting all-rounder is not sitting completely idle in this enforced period of rest. He is now working on his second song and this one is special because it is dedicated to his IPL team Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni. The CSK social media team took to Twitter to share a video where Bravo hummed a few lines from this song.

The message from the CSK handle read: "Champion @DJBravo47's next song is for 'his brudah, his brudah from anodah muddah' - @msdhoni No.7!" The Trinidadian cricketers says: "This is a sample of my song for my brother, my brother from another mother – MS Dhoni, the best ever." He then sings a couple of lines.

Bravo has been an integral part of the CSK team for many years and has played a key role in their success. Naturally, like most of the other side, he is on very good terms with skipper Dhoni and is full of praise for him. As a capable batsman who can use the long handle and a canny medium-pacer, he is the ideal player for a T20 side.

While Bravo is full of praise for the former captain of the Indian team, the latter's future seems to be very uncertain. MSD hasn't played a game of cricket since the World Cup semifinal last year between India and New Zealand which his team lost. To make matters worse, he also hasn't spoken out about his future plans.

The consensus seemed to be that IPL 2020 would see the 2011 World Cup-winning captain coming back to action and, if he performs well, getting back into the Indian T20 side for the World T20 event slated to take place later this year. However, COVID-19 has thrown a spanner in the works.

Dhoni isn't getting any younger and staying away from cricket for a prolonged period isn't going to do him any good. The only saving grace for him is that with the Corona Virus pandemic putting all sports to a halt, the World T20 would also get postponed in all likelihood.

In that case, if the IPL 2020 takes place before it, Dhoni would have the chance to stake his claim for a place in the Indian team for the premier international T20 tournament. Otherwise, there would be more mystery over his future. Age is certainly not on his side.