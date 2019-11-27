Former Indian captain MS Dhoni has asked Chennai Super Kings to release him after the 2020 season of the Indian Premier League. After the 2020 season, there will be a mega auction and this is where Dhoni has asked CSK to release him and then acquire his services using the right to match card. The logic behind Dhoni's decision is that he wants CSK to save money in their purse by not retaining him.

As per a Times of India report, a CSK source said, "There will be a big auction before the 2021 IPL and Dhoni has already told us that he will play the tournament. So there's no question of his retirement from the T20 version anytime soon."

'Wants to go back to the auction pool'

The source also added that the skipper is well aware of the organic relationship he shares with the franchise and hence, wants to be part of the side, but also wants CSK to benefit from his presence.

"He wants to go back to the auction pool for the big auction that will take place ahead of the 2021 season. That will give CSK the option of using the Right-to-Match card to pick him, maybe for a lower price. Being the captain he is, Dhoni is ready to sacrifice money for the CSK cause We know what Dhoni means to us. We may not let him go back to the auction pool."

There have been a lot of speculations over his future, but the CSK source says that only after the 2021 season, will this question rise as far as his cricketing days are concerned.

"It will be after the 2021 IPL that the question of retirement will come, if at all...And even if he retires, Dhoni will always be the mentor of CSK."

The former Indian captain has been on a sabbatical from cricket ever since India got knocked out of the World Cup by New Zealand. However, there is no clarity over his future plans and whether or not, he will be part of the World T20 squad which is slated to be played in Australia next year.

As far as Team India head coach Ravi Shastri is concerned, Dhoni's participation in the World T20 will depend on his performance in the IPL next season and how he shapes up.

"It all depends on when he starts playing and how he is playing during the IPL. What are the other people doing with the wicket-keeping gloves or what is the form of those players as opposed to Dhoni's form. The IPL becomes a massive tournament because that could be the last tournament after which more or less your 15 is decided," Shastri told IANS.