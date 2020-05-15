COVID-19 has been an abrupt public health crisis that has disrupted life across the globe. Offices are shut, factories are closed, streets are deserted and our way of life as we know it has come to a complete stop. While all of us are seeing massive changes in our lives, the kids are feeling a sudden change in their lives. The joy of going out to play with friends and euphoria of winning is dearly missed by them. These are truly uncertain and testing times for kids forcing them to spend time on TV screens or mobiles.

In its new campaign #PlayAtHome, Boost engages with kids encouraging them to play safely within the confines of their homes. The campaign sets out to inspire kids to play at home and improve their skills. The campaign also sees Boost brand ambassador and captain of the Indian cricket team, Virat Kohli amplify this message encouraging children to continue to #PlayAtHome through his social media accounts.

Boost #PlayAtHome campaign

Commenting on the latest campaign, Vikram Bahl, Global Brand Vice President, Nutrition, HUL said, "COVID-19 has made everyone including children come to terms with the new normal of staying home to be safe. Through its #PlayAtHome campaign, Boost is looking to engage with children and urges them to use this opportunity to continue to play, train and hone their skills inside their homes. There are innovative ways to play, train & sweat it out safely at home. We trust that these will help prepare them for the game on the field."

Commenting on the creative insight that went into developing this campaign, Joy Chauhan, Managing Partner & Sr. VP, Wunderman Thompson, Delhi said, "These are unusual times but they could also be a great life lesson for kids; especially if they can learn to turn adversity into something good. Boost has always inspired kids to play the bigger game. But today, it is inspiring them to continue doing it despite the odds being against them. They may not be able to go to the field, but they can keep training and playing at home. We hope Boost #playathome inspires and empowers them."

(With inputs from IANS)