Former Indian fast bowler Irfan Pathan on Tuesday used some cricket analogies to urge everyone to continue staying home and steer clear of getting infected with coronavirus which has claimed thousands of lives across the world.

"The #coronavirus is like a bowling machine. It is controlled and bowling outside the off stump. As long as we aren't touching the away going deliveries we will be fine and eventually we will save our wicket and save the Test match for our country... #stayhome #lockdown," Pathan said in his tweet.

National lockdown extended

Earlier in the day, Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced that the lockdown -- that was initially put in place for three weeks -- will now be extended till May 3. In his address to the nation, Modi offered the states -- a chance -- "you will be monitored till April 20 and conditional reprieve may be given on how well you perform".

"The fight against coronavirus will be more strictly enforced in the next one week. By 20 April, every town, every police station, every district, every state will be evaluated on how well lockdown is being followed or which areas have been able to protect itself from coronavirus," he said.

Over 330 people have so far lost their lives in India due to COVID-19 while more than 10,000 confirmed cases have been reported.