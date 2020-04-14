The Indian Railways has extended the suspension of its passenger services till May 3, soon after Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the lockdown to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus pandemic.

Railways issues statement

The Ministry of Railways issued a statement saying, "In continuation of the measures taken in the wake of Covid-19 lockdown, it has been decided that all passenger train services of Indian Railways including premium trains, mail and express trains, passenger trains, suburban trains, Kolkata Metro Rail, Konkan Railway etc shall continue to remain cancelled till May 3."

The development was made after PM Modi announced that the lockdown imposed nationwide to fight the coronavirus would be extended till that same date. All passenger services had been cancelled till midnight on April 14.

It said that to ensure essential supplies reach various parts of the country -- movement of goods and parcel trains will continue, a top Railway ministry official said.

Pointing out towards the rules of cancellation of all passenger train tickets the ministry said, all counters for booking of rail journey tickets for reserved or unreserved travel at railway stations and outside railway station premises shall remain closed up to May 3.

The railways earlier suspended the services of over 13,600 passengers, mail and express trains as a measure to stop the spread of Covid-19 between March 24 and April 14.

(With agency inputs)