It's the era of biopics, and adding one more to the mix, is the upcoming biopic on Sania Mirza. India's tennis champion is in talks with Ronnie Screwala's production company RSVP movies regarding the film, but little is known about the project.

After Mary Kom, Saina Nehwal, and Kapil Dev, Sania Mirza will be the next to join a club people wondered why she wasn't already a part of. Recently after her walk down the ramp at the Lakme Fashion Week, she opened up about the biopic, which was announced earlier last year, sharing her thoughts on going ahead with this, what it means to her and her career.

The 33-year-old in her discussion with the news agency PTI said the biopic is still in its early stage of development and that she is currently in talks with the directors. She further added that as someone who wears her heart on her sleeves she wasn't scared about the project and is excited for her fans to watch the film.

Sania says that its the hard work and the success of athletes that make them relatable, and also makes people enjoy watching their favourite sports stars come alive on screen. She said, "We all work hard but when you play a sport, you actually work through sweat and blood. Everybody loves champions. Also, a lot of sports personalities, including me, come from a humble background. From having almost nothing to going into becoming huge champions and representing our country, our lives are very relatable."

Walking the walk and talking the talk

Talking about her role at the Lakme Fashion Week the grand slam hold believed that as a public figure she had a responsibility to live up to. At LFW she walked for fashion designer Rina Singh's label Eka. The collection in question was a collaboration between Eka and the Telangana State Handloom Weavers Cooperative Society. Walking down the ramp she said, wasn't about the fashion and was something close to her heart.