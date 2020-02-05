Of all the sportspersons on Twitter, few are as witty, outspoken, and, at times, funny as former India captain and legendary batsman Virender Sehwag. He is also quite good at having a go at people across the border and their cricket team. And Viru is at it again. This time, he is celebrating Indian under-19 team's thumping victory over Pakistan under-19 side.

In the semifinal of the ICC Under-19 World Cup currently in progress in South Africa, the Indian colts registered a magnificent 10-wicket win over their Pakistani opponents to progress to the final. Sehwag reacted to this development by sharing a picture of that match and saying: "Ab toh Aadat si hai (It has now become a habit)!"

He was clearly talking about the spree of victories by various Indian cricket teams over Pakistan. In men's cricket itself, since their win over India in the 2017 ICC Champions Trophy Final, Pakistan have lost all matches that they have played against India, in both T20Is and ODIs. In women's cricket, it has been even worse.

Now, the under-19 team of India has also done its bit to make life miserable for Pakistan cricket fans. It wasn't just the fact of victory that brought joy for Indian fans but also the manner of it. First, the Indian bowlers restricted the team in green to just 171 and then, chased down the target with all 10 wickets to spare.

The Indian team, who are the defending champions of this tournament, will now face either New Zealand or Bangladesh in the final. The second semifinal of the tournament will be played on February 6 between these two teams.

But Indian fans are not looking at the under-19 team's efforts alone. The senior team is currently playing an ODI series against New Zealand. It has started on a bad not for Men in Blue as they lost the first match of the 3-game rubber by four wickets. Virender Sehwag had a unique and interesting comment to share on Twitter about this match also.

"Ross kaun hai maaloom hai kya? (Do you know who is Ross?) Ross is the boss. Ross is the one, who in a few weeks, will become the first ever player to play 100 Tests, 100 ODI's, 100 T20's. What an Incredible innings from such a wonderful player. Congrats @BLACKCAPS on chasing down 348 with ease."

It's characteristic of Sehwag to praise performers of other teams as well. Despite the obvious disappointment that he would have felt at his team's loss, Viru was large-hearted enough to admire an incredible innings from the New Zealand batsman. We can look forward to some more brilliant comments by Sehwag in coming days.