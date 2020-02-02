Harbhajan Singh is all set to move himself into another field after excelling in cricket. The player who represented Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the last season of Indian Premier League (IPL) is now going to star as the male lead in a Tamil film. While this news is quite old, what is new is the poster of the movie which has been released and shared by Bhajji on his Twitter timeline.

The movie is titled 'Friendship' and while the first poster doesn't show Harbhajan or anyone else, it has two hands, cuffed together with a large building in the background. The poster though, makes the presence of the off-spinning legend amply clear with the tagline – 'First time in cinema, a cricket legend plays the main lead.'

Along with the poster, Harbhajan also put out a long message in Tamil. We can't be sure that Bhajji has learned Tamil, or has learned it to the extent that he can write fluently in it but he certainly isn't letting the opportunity of impressing his prospective fans go. During the last season of IPL also, he put out several tweets in Tamil.

This won't be the first time Harbhajan has featured in a movie. He also had a guest appearance along with several other cricketers in the movie 'Mujhse Shaadi Karoge'. But that time, Bhajji appeared as himself whereas this time, he would doing a proper role as an actor.

This move by the man with over 400 Test wickets suggests that he is looking at life beyond cricket. As a cricketer, Harbhajan hasn't represented India for a very long time. His performance in the IPL though, has been quite good and he can look forward to another good season with CSK in 2020.

In his personal life, he is married to Bollywood actress Geeta Basra. This movie will test the acting skills of Harbhajan to the fullest. The producer of the movie are JPR and Stalin and the executive producers are Velmurugan and Robin.

While the poster reveals very little about the movie or its story, it does give the viewers plenty of thought. The background of the poster suggests the movie would be an intense drama. It would also be interesting to see the character that Bhajji plays. Will he play a sardar in South India? Would he speak his dialogues himself or have someone else dub for him?

All these are interesting questions and would be answered partially when the trailer of the movie is released and fully when the movie comes out. Let's wait and watch.