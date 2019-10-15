A day after former Indian all-rounder Irfan Pathan announced his foray into acting, now it has come to light that his former teammate Harbhajan Singh is also taking the same route. The legendary off-spinner, who played for Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in the previous edition of Indian Premier League (IPL), will star in a Tamil movie called 'Dikkiloona.'

Pathan too, is starting his movie career with a Tamil film which is yet to be titled. This movie will star Vijay and is likely to be named 'Vikram 58.' While Pathan's arrival in the cine world was slightly surprising, Bhajji always had a bone for showmanship in him. Not only is he married to Geeta Basra, a movie star, but he has also dabbled in things like television shows and singing.

But this movie will be an all-new venture for the third-most successful bowler in the history of Indian cricket. To begin with, the 'Turbanator' hails from Punjab. So, it would be interesting to see whether he learns Tamil or uses dubbing to deliver his dialogues.

The announcement of Harbhajan's arrival on the cinematic stage was made by KJR studios, who are producing Dikkiloona. The official Twitter page of the studio put out the message: "We are very excited about this collaboration with @harbhajan_singh! Welcome aboard."

Harbhajan Singh also informed his Twitter followers about this development through a tweet in Tamil language. The posters of the movie, with pictures of the stars have also been shared on social media.

Harbhajan's foray into the world of movies is another indication that the member of India's 2011 World Cup-winning team is no longer confident of returning to the national side and he is also not waiting for a call from the selectors with bated breath.

Singh's decline began after the 2011 World Cup win of his team. In the tour of England that came in the same year, he performed poorly in the Tests before flying back due to an injury. His international career never recovered from that time. Though, Bhajji did make some comebacks into the national Test team but wasn't able to perform as per the expectations.

Starring in movies seems to be becoming very popular among ex-cricketers. Whether it is S Sreesanth, irfan Pathan or even Kirti Azad, they are all appearing on the silver screen. Azad's film 'Kirket' also featured former international cricketers Maninder Singh and Atul Vaasan. Let's see whether any of these men make it big in the film business also.