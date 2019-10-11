October 11 marks the birthday of one of the, if not the, greatest actors in India, Amitabh Bachchan. His legion of fans across the world are pouring in wishes as the superstar turns 77. Of course, the cricket world is not bereft of Bachchan fans either. Not surprisingly, many current and former cricketers have also taken to Twitter to wish the legendary thespian on his birthday.

From Sachin Tendulkar to Manoj Tiwary, they are all expressing their love and admiration for Big B and letting him know how greatly they admire him. Some have been plain and simple in their greetings while one, Harbhajan Singh, decided to pay his tribute to the veteran cine actor by imitating one of his famous lines, though rather unconvincingly.

It is clear that the fanfare for the star of movies like Deewar and Agneepath is as strong in the Indian cricket community as it is in others.

Here are the tweets from leading cricketers to the Bollywood icon:



