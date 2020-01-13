Those who have a long memory would remember a motorcycle ad from early noughties featuring Sourav Ganguly and Hrithik Roshan. In that commercial, the two superstars from their respective professions exchange each other's position and the Indian cricket captain ends up dancing on the stage in place of Hrithik.

Dada's performance and his footwork while dancing was far from being as impressive as it is with a bat in hand. Still, people enjoyed the rare moment when the Indian cricket captain decided to let go of his inhibitions and shake a leg.

Now, after so many years, Ganguly decided to do the same thing, but this time, it wasn't in a commercial but in a live event and the instigator was not an automobile company but his own former teammate Harbhajan Singh.

The occasion was the shooting for a special television show which featured several former members of Ganguly's team. Usha Uthup, a legendary singer, performed the famous song 'Senorita' from the movie Zindagi Na Milegi Dobara. All the former cricketers were enjoying this performance but Bhajji came forward and brought Ganguly to the middle of the stage to dance.

Once again, it was clear that Ganguly, though married to a renowned classical Odissi dancer Dona Ganguly, isn't the most fleet-footed in this art. Still, what he lacked in skill, he made up for with his sporting attitude and joyful disposition.

Both Harbhajan and his former captain grooved to the song as other cricketers cheered them on. Let us not forget that Ganguly isn't just a cricket legend but also the president of Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). He led the successful organisation of the first-ever day-night Test in India last year in his hometown of Kolkata.

Harbhajan, who enjoyed a great relationship with Ganguly, and who was helped immensely by him in emerging as a leading off-spinner, continues to be a fun-loving character in the Indian team.