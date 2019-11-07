Did you know Harbhajan Singh had a Sri Lankan girlfriend? The Cricketer himself made this revelation on Kapil Sharma Show.

Harbhajan recently appeared on the comedy show with his wife, Geeta Basra. During a fun conversation, the athlete was talking about the difficulties he had to face while speaking in English post matches.

As Harbhajan's English speaking ability improved a lot now, host Kapil Sharma asked how he sharpened his English speaking skills. The Cricketer then revealed an interesting story of having a Sri Lankan girlfriend once, who helped him in doing so.

Harbhajan Singh's secret love story from the past

Let me reveal it today. Accidentally, I once dated a Sri Lankan woman. I used to learn English by listening to her. I don't know what impressed her about me. But she started talking to me, and there were times when she would speak continuously for hours, and I would just listen to her. That helped me improve my English. It opened me up to try and speak the language, Harbhajan said on the show.

While this certainly left the audience amused, Kapil appreciated him for the inspiring journey. The comedy show has become one of the highest TRP generating shows on Indian television.

Kapil Sharma Show's success

With almost every Bollywood star appearing on Kapil Sharma Show before their film release, it has been running successfully since quite some time. Krushna Abhishek's entry into the show has worked immensely in its favour.

His character of Sapna is highly loved. Chandan Prabhakar and Kiku Sharda are two other major attractions of the show.