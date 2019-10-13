If you are an ardent follower of The Kapil Sharma Show, you might have noticed Kapil Sharma asking his celebrity guests about their income. But do you know how much Kapil earns per episode? If singer Udit Narayan's dig at Kapil's earnings is to be believed, the ace comedian charges a whopping Rs 1 crore per episode of The Kapil Sharma Show.

While taking a dig at each other, Udit Narayan made a shocking revelation about Kapil's salary and said that he earns about Rs 1 crore from Sony TV for hosting each episode of his popular show.

During the show, Udit Narayan also spilled some beans about his struggles in the industry and shared some interesting anecdotes from his life. His son Aditya Narayan had also graced the show and even went on to share some unheard stories about his dad and family.

Meanwhile, The Kapil Sharma Show took up the sixth spot for the 40th week with 2.3 points in the TRP chart. Despite a controversial week of the new entrant Bigg Boss 13, Salman Khan's show to bring massive changes into the TRP chart.

Shows like Kundali Bhagya, Kumkum Bhagya took the first and second spots in the list, while Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Kaun Banega Crorepati 11 and Superstar Singer secured the third, fourth and fifth spot in the TRP chart.