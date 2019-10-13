While Kapil Sharma has become the most famous face on the small screen, there was a phase when the ace comedian was at the verge of disappearing from the industry.

It all started with his on-air spat with co-actor Sunil Grover, which not only led to the actor quitting the show but also immense trolling and backlashing from fans and audience. Kapil's inflated ego took a massive jolt and the comedian resorted to alcohol.

Soon, he started coming late to sets, putting on kilos and rubbing everyone the wrong way. Though Kapil Sharma has bounced back successfully and gaining immense love from the audience again, there was a time when the Kapil Sharma Show star was going through depression.

It was during this phase that his ex-girlfriend, Preeti Simoes, had not only revealed that he was experiencing suicidal thoughts but had also blamed his now-wife Ginni for the same.

Talking about it, Preeti had told HT, "I am hoping it's not Kapil who has posted these tweets. The Kapil I know is a very intelligent, bright, young and dynamic man. It's most certainly his girlfriend Ginni Chatrath or maybe some friend, who is using his phone and doing all this."

"And if this is what Ginni and her one year with Kapil has brought him to, I feel sorry for both of them — Kapil for the choices he has made, and Ginni, because she didn't know how to handle a Kapil Sharma," she had said.

She had further added, "But, if it is [indeed] him, my biggest concern is his mental health, which has deteriorated drastically in the past few months. I've spoken to him many times, he has messaged me and visited me and I've realised that he's not the same man that he was a year ago."

"It's not just depression.. it could be bipolar disorder or schizophrenia. He's getting suicidal thoughts. I've seen a very different him. His face has changed; his eyes have changed. He switches topics when he is talking. He repeats the same things 10 times when he speaks to me. Whoever was doing this to him, I really want to say, 'give up, move out, and take him to a rehab and give the poor man a chance to live'. I am scared because tomorrow, if in this state of depression, he does something, they'll lose such a beautiful person," she said.