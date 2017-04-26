Sports News
Chelsea vs Southampton video highlights: Watch all the goals as Blues extend Premier League lead
Houston Rockets vs Oklahoma City Thunder Game 5 live streaming: Watch NBA Playoffs live on TV, Online
IPL 2017: Rain washes out RCB vs SRH match at the Chinnaswamy
Eugenie Bouchard: Ordinary tennis season continues as Genie makes Istanbul Open 2017 exit
Play
In a press conference the Tottenham Hotspur manager said he cannot guarantee anything in life, and wants the fans and his players to focus on the present.
Apr 25, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino says he cannot guarantee Dele Alli will be at Spurs next season
Play
Homes on offer include a tropical tepee, thatched cottage and paw-tasticTaj Mahal.The pop-up, based at PetsPyjamas’ East London HQ, has been set up by The Blue Cross to promote the hundreds of cats searching for their forever home. It is open to the public between 26-29 April from 10am-4pm.
Apr 25, 2017
The estate agent helping homeless cats get on the ‘prop-paw-ty’ ladder
Becky Lynch workouts: WWE diva explains how CrossFit helped her being in shape
Play
The video of the unnamed man in a Motherwell club has gone viral on Twitter, being retweeted over 11,000 time since being uploaded at 2am on 23 April.
Apr 25, 2017
Drunk guy backflips in Scottish nightclub. It goes exactly as you’d think...
Chelsea vs Southampton live streaming: Watch Premier League match live online and on TV
Anwar Ali suffers heart attack: Mohun Bagan fans pray for East Bengal defender's recovery
Antoine Griezmann edging closer to Manchester United as ex-FIFA agent reveals agreement with Atletico Madrid done
EXCLUSIVE: Arantxa Sanchez Vicario opens up on Serena Williams as GOAT, Monica Seles, and Indian tennis
Lionel Messi look-alike spotted in Brazil: THIS photo and video is going viral!
Barcelona legend Xavi reveals Pep Guardiola wants to bring Dele Alli to Manchester City
