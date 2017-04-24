Sports News

Arsene Wenger still wont be drawn on next season after FA cup semi-final win

Arsenal manager Arsene Wenger still didnt state if hell still be in charge of the team next season, despite taking his side to the FA Cup final. Alexis Sanchez scored in extra-time as the Gunners beat Manchester City 2-1, coming from 1-0 down to progress at Wembley. Wenger has been under pressure all season about a renewal of his managerial contract, as his side currently sit 7th in the Premier league. Apr 24, 2017
Smoke bombs set off during Dutch league football match

Smoke bombs set off during a Dutch league football match between Ajax and host PSV Eindhoven injured 15 people on Sunday, 23 April, according to AFP. Defending champions PSV dealt Ajax a crushing blow when the titleholders won 1-0, dropping the Amsterdam team four points behind this year’s table leader, Feyenoord Rotterdam. Feyenoord will clinch the Eredivisie title if they beat Excelsior on 7 May.Officials in Ajax’s match at Eindhoven were forced to stop play just five minutes in due to the thick smoke engulfing a section of the stands. Apr 24, 2017
