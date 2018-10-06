Conor McGregor, a.k.a "The Notorious", takes on Russia's undefeated star Khabib Nurmagomedov at the Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) 229 main event on Saturday, October 6 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

When does UFC 229 start and how to watch it live

The main event of UFC 229 will not start before 7 pm local time, 7:30 am IST (Sunday) and 3 am BST.

Sony ESPN and Sony ESPN HD will provide live television coverage of the UFC 229 fight between McGregor and Nurmagomedov. The live stream will be available on Sony Liv, Jio TV, and Airtel TV.

What to expect from UFC 229 main event

The much-anticipated main event at UFC 229 is being dubbed as the biggest fight in the history of the MMA promotion brand.

McGregor (21-3) is returning to the Octagon after a two-year absence. He was last seen in UFC in November 2016 when he crushed Eddie Alvarez and took the lightweight UFC title. The Dubliner became the first-ever UFC fighter to hold titles in two weight categories but has lost both of them due to inactivity.

McGregor hasn't fought on the Octagon for nearly two years but he was involved in a Superfight with boxing great Floyd Mayweather in a fight that was dubbed as the "Fight of the Century".

Can Nurmagomedov clinch the biggest win of his career?

On the other hand, Nurmagomedov (26-0) has been a force to reckon with in the recent times in UFC. The Russian fighter fought as recently as in April 2018 when he defeated Al Iaquinta to clinch the lightweight title vacated by his Saturday's opponent.

McGregor, one of the greatest MMA fighters of this generation, often starts a fight as the favourite but the odds, this time, are stacked against the Irishman. Nurmagomedov, a.ka. "The Eagle", has built the reputation of being one of the most dangerous fighters in recent times and is favourite to defend his title on Saturday.

Nurmagomedov is known for his aggressive takedowns and is a well-rounded fighter but he needs to be wary of Mcgregor's famous left hand that has knocked out quite a few over the years.

"I don't care about his mentality, I do not care. I am coming to put a hole in this man's skull. When I sign up, you're going to get a fight. I come out fast and aggressive," McGregor spoke of his opponent, as quoted by The Telegraph.

While the superstar fighters, who are at their prime, are expected to come up with nothing less than a blockbuster, the lead up to the fight created a lot of hype.

McGregor was involved in a nasty bus attack at UFC 223 earlier this year, resulting in tension between himself and Nurmagomedov.

The Russian star, who is primed to clinch the biggest win of his UFC career on Saturday, has done well so far in not getting ruffled up by McGregor's customary pre-match trash talks.

Nurmagomedov though needs to be wary that McGregor often walks his talk. UFC fans, gear up for an epic contest.

UFC 229: Global TV Guide

UK: BT Sport US: Pay-per-view on UFC TV.

UFC 229: Main card