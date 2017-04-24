Sports News
After the FA Cup semifinal performance, is it 'Wenger in' at Arsenal?
KKR vs RCB IPL 2017 highlights: Knight Riders pacers skittle Royal Challengers for lowest ever score
El Clasico 2017 as it happened: Magical Messi's late goal helps Barcelona beat Real Madrid
FA Cup results: Back three works again as Arsenal trump Man City to enter final
IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions vs KXIP highlights - Classy Amla and Axar Patel's all-round show help visitors beat GL
Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru has won the London Marathon in 2:05:48. It is his first time competing in London.Kenyan Mary Keitany set a new women’s only world record finishing in 2:17.01. It is her third victory in this marathon.The quickest Brit was Robbie Simpson at 02:15:04. Around 40,000 runners are taking part in the 37th London Marathon. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry started the race.
Apr 23, 2017
Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru wins London marathon
Great Britains Johanna Konta was left in tears after Ilie Nastase called her and Great Britain captain Anne Keothavong f*****g b*****s. Konta returned to the court after twenty minutes to defeat her Romanian opponent Sorana Cirstea 6-2 6-3.
Apr 23, 2017
Cirstea criticises Kontas tears after Ilie Nastase insults
IPL 2017: Gujarat Lions' Dwayne Bravo ruled out of the competition, management to look for replacement
Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore live streaming: Watch IPL match live online and on TV
Burnley vs Manchester United live streaming: Watch Premier League match live online and on TV
Real Madrid vs Barcelona live streaming: Watch El Clasico 2017 live on TV, online
WWE star John Cena and fiancée Nikki Bella bare it all to mark this YouTube milestone [VIDEO]
Tottenham Hotspur manager Mauricio Pochettino admitted his sides preparations for the FA Cup semi-final against Chelsea were affected by the death of coach Ugo Ehiogu on eve of the fixture.
Apr 23, 2017
Mauricio Pochettino reveals how Ugo Ehiogu death affected Tottenham players before Chelsea tie
Rafael Nadal vs Albert Ramos Vinolas live streaming: Watch Monte Carlo Masters final live, online and on TV
