Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru wins London marathon

Kenyan Daniel Wanjiru has won the London Marathon in 2:05:48. It is his first time competing in London.Kenyan Mary Keitany set a new women’s only world record finishing in 2:17.01. It is her third victory in this marathon.The quickest Brit was Robbie Simpson at 02:15:04. Around 40,000 runners are taking part in the 37th London Marathon. The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge and Prince Harry started the race. Apr 23, 2017
