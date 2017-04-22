Sports News

Rugby union player Leigh Halfpenny celebrates Lions call-up Play

Rugby Union player Leigh Halfpenny shared the moment he discovered his inclusion in the British and Irish Lions squad with the world. On 19 April, the Welshmen was at home with his family when coach Warren Gatland read out the team live, to see which players would be going to New Zealand. When the 28-year-olds name was read out, the Halfpenny household erupted in celebration. Apr 21, 2017
