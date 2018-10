The sixth season of Pro Kabaddi is all set to be played between October 7, 2018 and January 5, 2019 across eight venues in India.

When do the matches start and how to watch them on TV, online

Kabaddi matches on double-headers days will be played at 8 pm IST and 9 pm IST.

Star Sports 2, Star Sports Hindi, and Star Sports Tamil will provide live television coverage of the match. The live stream will be available on Hotstar.

Pro Kabaddi 6: Teams and tournament format

There are 12 teams, including defending champions Patna Pirates, taking part in the upcoming season.

The teams have been divided into two zones of six teams each.

Each team will play a total of 15 intra-zone matches and seven inter-zone matches during the two inter-zone challenge weeks — October 21-28 and November 13-18.

The teams will also have the luxury of playing wildcard rounds just before the playoffs, starting December 30.

The top three teams from each group will qualify for the playoffs. The winner of the two groups will have an extra chance to qualify for the final of the season, which will be held in Mumbai on January 5.

Zone A Zone B Gujarat Fortunegiants Bengal Warriors Puneri Paltan Patna Pirates Haryana Steelers UP Yoddha U Mumba Bengaluru Bulls Jaipur Pink Panthers Telugu Titans Dabang Delhi Tamil Thalaivas

Pro Kabaddi 6: Full squads

Bengal Warriors

Ran Singh, Jang Kun Lee, Ziaur Rahman, Shrikant Tewthia, Mahesh Goud, Vijin Thangadurai, Bhupender Singh, Vittal Meti, Amit Kumar, Rakesh Narwal, Amit Nagar, Ashish Chhokar, Manoj Dhull, Surjeet Singh, Maninder Singh, Ravindra Ramesh Kumawat, Amaresh Mondal, Mithin Kumar

Bengaluru Bulls

Pawan Kumar, Mahender Singh, Kashiling Adake, Jasmer Singh Gulia, Raju Lal Choudhary, Dong Ju Hong, Gyung Tae Kim, Sandeep, Jawahar Vivek, Mahesh Maruti Magdum, Mahendra Singh Dhaka, Nitesh BR, Anil, Anand V, Rohit, Rohit Kumar, Harish Naik, Amit Sheoran, Sumit Singh

Dabang Delhi

Chandran Ranjit, Vishal Mane, Viraj Landge, Pawan Kumar, Ravinder Pahal, Rajesh Narwal, Shabeer Bapu, Siddharth, Khomsan Thongkham, Anil Kumar, Kamal Kishor Jat, Yogesh Hooda, Joginder Narwal, Satpal Narwal, Meraj Sheykh, Tushar Balaram Bhoir, Tapas Pal, Vishal, Naveeb Kumar

Gujarat Fortunegiants

K Prapanjan, Parvesh Bhainswal, Ruturaj Koravi, Ajay Kumar, Dong Geon Lee, Hadi Oshtorak, Shubham Palkar, Amit Sharma, Dharmender, Sachin, Sunil Kumar, Mahendra Rajput, lalit Chaudhary, Vikram Chandola, Anil

Haryana Steelers

Monu Goyat, Surender Nada, Vikash Khandola, Wazir Singh, Md. Zakir Hossain, Prateek, Patrick Nzau Muvai Kuldeep Singh, Mayur Shivtarkar, Neeraj Kumar, Vikas, Arun Kumar

Jaipur Pink Panthers

Deepak Niwas Hooda, Sandeep Dhull, Mohit Chhillar, Anup Kumar, K Selvamani, Bajirao Hodage, Chang Ko, David Mosambayi, Gangadhari Mallesh, Sunil Siddhgavali, Anand Patil, Shiva Ramakrishna, Brijendra Singh Chaudhary, Lokesh Kaushik

Patna Pirates

Deepak Narwal, Vikas Kale, Kuldeep Singh, Manjeet, Tushar Patil, Surender Singh, Taedeok Eom, Hyunil Park, Jae Min Lee, Vikas Jaglan, Vijay Kumar, Ravinder Kumar, Pardeep Narwal, Jaideep, Jawahar Dagar, Manish Kumar, Parveen Birwal, Arvind Kumar, Vijay

Puneri Paltan

Nitin Tomar, Vinod Kumar, Sanjay Shrestha, Parvesh, Akshay Jadhav, Bajrang, Takamitsu Kono, Sandeep Narwal, Rajesh Mondal, More GB, Girish Maruti Ernak, Vikash Khatri, Rinku Narwal, Monu, Amit Kumar

Tamil Thalaivas

Sukesh Hegde, Darshan J, Manjeet Chillar, Jasvir Singh, K Jayasselan, Atul MS, Chan Sik Park, Anil Sharma, Abhinandan Chandel, D Gopu, Vimal Raj, Jae Min Lee, Ajay Thakur, Amit Hooda, C. Arun, D Pradap, Rajnish

Telugu Titans

Rahul Chaudhari, Abozar Mohajermighani, Farhad Rahimi Milaghardan, Rakesh Singh Kumar, Manoj Kumar, Sanket Chavan, Mahender Reddy, Nilesh Salunke, Mohsen Maghsoudloujafari, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rakshith, Sombir, Kamal Singh, Ankit Beniwal, Anand

UP Yoddha

Fazel Atrachali, Dharmarajan Cheralathan, Abhishek Singh, Siddharth Desai, Vinod Kumar, Abofazl Maghsodloumahali, R. Sriram, Rohit Baliyan, Hadi Tajik, Adinath Gavali E Subash, Surinder Singh, Shiv Om, Gaurav Kumar, Mohit Balyan, Anil

U Mumba

Rishank Devadiga, Prashanth Kumar Rai, Jeeva Kumar, Shrikant Jadhav, Sachin Kumar, Darshan Kadian, Seaong Ryeol Kim, Suleiman Kabir, Narender, Rohit Kumar Choudhary, Amit, Bhanu Pratap Tomar, Pankaj, Nitesh Kumar

Full schedule of Pro Kabaddi season 6

Chennai leg: October 7-11

October 7

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

October 8

Puneri Paltan vs Haryana Steelers

Tamil Thalaivas vs UP Yoddha

October 9

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

October 10:

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengaluru Bulls

October 11

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi

Tamil Thalaivas vs Bengal Warriors

Sonipat leg: October 12-18, 2018

October 12

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha

October 13

Puneri Paltan vs Dabang Delhi

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

October 14

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

October 16

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

Haryana Steelers vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 17:

Bengalru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

Haryana Steelers vs U Mumba

October 18

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi

Pune leg: October 18-25

October 18

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

October 19:

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

October 20

UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors

Puneri Paltan vs U Mumba

October 21

Dabang Delhi vs Bengal Warriors

Puneri Paltan vs Bengaluru Bulls

October 23

U Mumba vs Telugu Titans

Puneri Paltan vs Tamil Thalaivas

October 24

Bengaluru Bulls vs Haryana Steelers

Puneri Paltan vs UP Yoddha

Patna leg: October 26 to November 1

October 26

Patna Pirates vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Tamil Thalaivas

October 27

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengal Warriors

Patna Pirates vs U Mumba

October 28

Dabang Delhi vs UP Yoddha

Patna Pirates vs Haryana Steelers

October 30

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Patna Pirates vs Telugu Titans

October 31:

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

November 1

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

Uttar Pradesh leg: November 2-8

November 2

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

November 3

U Mumba vs Puneri Paltan

UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls

November 4

Dabang Delhi vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

UP Yoddha vs Bengal Warriors

November 6

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

UP Yoddha vs Telugu Titans

November 7

UP Yoddha vs Patna Pirates

November 8

Haryana Steelers vs Dabang Delhi

UP Yoddha vs Bengaluru Bulls

Mumbai leg: November 9-15

November 9

U Mumba vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

November 10

Patna Pirates vs Bengal Warriors

U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

November 11: U Mumba vs Haryana Steelers

November 13

Puneri Paltan vs Telugu Titans

U Mumba vs UP Yoddha

November 14

Tamil Thalaivas vs Haryana Steelers

U Mumba vs Bengaluru Bulls

November 15

Patna Pirates vs Dabang Delhi

U Mumba vs Tamil Thalaivas

Ahmedabad leg: November 16-22

November 16

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengal Warriors

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs UP Yoddha

November 17

Puneri Paltan vs Bengal Warriors

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Bengaluru Bulls

November 18

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Bengaluru Bulls

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs UP Yoddha

November 20

Tamil Thalaivas vs Telugu Titans

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Dabang Delhi

November 21

Patna Pirates vs Tamil Thalaivas

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs U Mumba

November 22

Gujarat Fortunegiants vs Haryana Steelers

Bengaluru leg: November 23-29

November 23

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

Puneri Paltan vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

November 24

U Mumba vs Dabang Delhi

Bengaluru Bulls vs Tamil Thalaivas

November 25

Bengaluru Bulls vs Patna Pirates

November 27

Dabang Delhi vs Haryana Steelers

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

November 28

Haryana Steelers vs Puneri Paltan

Bengaluru Bulls vs UP Yoddha

November 29

Puneri Paltan vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Bengaluru Bulls vs Bengal Warriors

Delhi leg: November 30 to December 6

November 30:

Dabang Delhi vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Tamil Thalaivas vs Patna Pirates

December 1

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba

December 2

U Mumba vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Dabang Delhi vs Puneri Paltan

December 4

Patna Pirates vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Dabang Delhi vs Telugu Titans

December 5

Haryana Steelers vs Bengal Warriors

Dabang Delhi vs Bengaluru Bulls

December 6

UP Yoddha vs Haryana Steelers

Dabang Delhi vs Tamil Thalaivas

Hyderabad leg: December 7-13

December 7

Telugu Titans vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Patna Pirates vs Puneri Paltan

December 8

U Mumba vs Bengal Warriors

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

December 9

Tamil Thalaivas vs Jaipur Pink Panthers

Telugu Titans vs Haryana Steelers

December 11

Dabang Delhi vs U Mumba

Telugu Titans vs UP Yoddha

December 12

Haryana Steelers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

Telugu Titans vs Bengaluru Bulls

December 13

Telugu Titans vs Patna Pirates

Jaipur leg: December 14-20

December 14

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Puneri Paltan

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

December 15

UP Yoddha vs Tamil Thalaivas

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs U Mumba

December 16

Patna Pirates vs UP Yoddha

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

December 18

Bengaluru Bulls vs Telugu Titans

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Haryana Steelers

December 19

Patna Pirates vs Bengaluru Bulls

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Gujarat Fortunegiants

December 20

Jaipur Pink Panthers vs Dabang Delhi

Kolkata leg: December 21 to 27

December 21

Wildcard Clash

December 22

Wildcard Clash

Bengal Warriors vs Patna Pirates

December 23

Wildcard Clash

Bengal Warriors vs Tamil Thalaivas

December 25

Wildcard Clash

Bengal Warriors vs Telugu Titans

December 26

Wildcard Clash

Bengal Warriors vs Bengaluru Bulls

December 27

Wildcard Clash

Bengal Warriors vs UP Yoddha

Playoffs

Kochi

December 30

Eliminator-1

Eliminator-2

December 31

Qualifier 1

Eliminator 3

Mumbai

January 3, 2019

Qualifier 2

January 5, 2019 - Final