"Your time is up, my time is now" -- Every time the theme song blares inside a wrestling arena, thousands of fans are up on their feet waiting to see the leader of Cenation. However this time, they were actually hoping 'the time is not up' for their leader John Cena.

As mixed emotions ran through the hearts of 70,000 audiences waiting to see WWE legend John Cena, he popped up not sporting a suave buzzcut look but instead, a different haircut and a ridiculously ripped new physique.

As Bobby Lashley pointed at the titantron, Cena made his way into the ring with his title song -- Your time is up -- prompting the crowd to erupt in unison to create one giant pop.

The 16-time world champion, along with his partner Bobby Lashley, took on Elias and Kevin Owens in a thrilling bout. The match ended with the veterans winning comprehensively following an Attitude Adjustment and Sixth Move of Doom for the pinfall. However, the Cenation fans were taken by surprise when their icon grabbed the microphone and told the audience in Melbourne, Australia:

"I honestly didn't know what to expect coming back here tonight. Even still, I wanted to say thank you. WWE has always been my home and will always be my home. And I mean this, from the bottom of my heart, there's not a better feeling in the world. Thank you all so much for allowing me to come to your country for this epic event and perform here tonight. Thank you," Cena said.

The 41-year-old WWE star had earlier fuelled retirement rumours as he took to Twitter last month and tweeted: "Nothing lasts forever. When doing something you love make sure to be present and enjoy it. That way if and when it ends, you can look back with fond memories instead of regret."

Cena is currently busy filming in China with Hollywood star Jackie Chan for their upcoming movie Project X-traction. This is also the reason why the WWE star has taken a backseat in the professional wrestling space for over a year.

The Marine star has been following the footsteps of WWE legend Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson as he has started to invest most of his time for his Hollywood projects.

Is it time for Cena to wrap up his WWE career? Only time will tell.