Paul Pogba's outspoken agent Mino Raiola, has said that the star midfielder is not on the transfer market, hinting at his client staying with the Red Devils for the foreseeable future.

The Frenchman has fallen out with Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho and has also been the subject of criticism by pundits and fans for his below-par performances for Manchester United.

Pogba's agent, Mino Raiola, has now categorically denied rumours that the midfielder is up for sale and that he is unhappy at the club.

"I prefer not to talk about him. He's going through a delicate moment, but he's not on the market," said the super agent.

Raiola has backed his client previously, even calling out Manchester United legend Paul Scholes, who had criticised Pogba's performances.

Some people need to talk for fear of being forgotten. Paul Scholes wouldn’t recognize a leader if he was in front of Sir Winston Churchill. @paulpogba — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) August 21, 2018

Paul Scholes should become sports director and advise Woodward to sell Pogba. Would be sleepless nights to find Pogba a new club @paulpogba — Mino Raiola (@MinoRaiola) August 21, 2018

Pogba, who moved back to the Red Devils from Juventus in 2016 for a then-record fee of €105 million, has attracted interest from Barcelona and former club Juventus, who want to bring back the Frenchman to Italy.

The French midfielder had a great World Cup, helping France to win their second World Cup, even scoring in the final. Pogba has had a falling out with manager Mourinho at United, with the two exchanging words in a very public training ground bust-up recently. He was even stripped off the vice-captaincy at the English club.

With reports suggesting that Jose Mourinho will be shown the door at Manchester United, it remains to be seen if Pogba stays at the club following the Portuguese manager's departure.

Manchester United have had a terrible start to the season, and are currently 10th in the league, 9 points behind Manchester City and Liverpool, who are at the top end of the Premier League table.